New iPhone feature "NameDrop" is on by default

Police warning parents to turn new iPhone feature off on kids' phones

Police warning parents to turn new iPhone feature off on kids' phones

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you recently updated your iPhone, there's a new feature that was added to your phone that you might not be aware of.

A feature called NameDrop comes along with the iPhone iOS 17 update. Apple says it helps you quickly share contact information by bringing iPhones or Apple Watches close together.

"It doesn't really have any benefit for me, you know you can send contacts through text message anyway," said Chance Jerry.

When you update your phone, the brand new feature is defaulted to on.

Jerry said he turned NameDrop off after he updated his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

"That's why I turned it off because I don't have a use for it. I don't even have my phone at work so I don't really have a use for it. But I guess a default on could be a bit controversial just because I think giving out your contact should be a conscious decision and not something that could accidentally happen," Jerry said.

"That is a little bit concerning, I think it should be an optional feature instead of automatically happening," said Liz Jones.

Police departments around the country, including the Jefferson Hills Police Department, are informing the public to be aware of the new feature. The department wrote in a Facebook post, "Don't forget to change these settings after the update on your children's phones, also, to help keep them safe as well."

IMPORTANT PRIVACY UPDATE: If you have an iPhone and have done the recent iOS 17 update, they have set a new feature... Posted by Jefferson Hills Police Department on Sunday, November 26, 2023

To shut off the NameDrop feature, go to your phone's settings, click general, then AirDrop and then switch off the "bringing devices together" tab.

While some people don't feel comfortable leaving the feature on, others told KDKA-TV they aren't concerned about the new feature.

If you want to use NameDrop, Apple says to hold the display of your phone a few centimeters from the top of the other person's phone. Both devices will vibrate, NameDrop will appear on both screens, then you can choose to share your contact card and receive the other person's or to only receive the other person's contact card.

"I'm glad that I know about that now. I don't like that I didn't know more about that," Jones said.

Apple's website says iPhone users can choose the specific phone number or email address they want to share.