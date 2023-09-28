New indoor basketball facility opens in Leetsdale

By: KDKA-TV's Alexandra Todd

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was a special night in Leetsdale with the grand opening of a new indoor basketball facility.

People got a first look at what Rize Sports has to offer as they're ready to serve the community.

This state-of-the-art facility was built to host youth sporting events and foster the love of basketball.

Jessica Kuhl, Vice President of Sports Facilities Companies says that the main focus of the space will be basketball, hoping to attract local youth teams but also says that they're looking to improve the economic impact of the area and bring teams to the gym from the area and even from surrounding states.

"What makes it so unique is four basketball courts with hardwood floors." Kuhl said. "We've got a great partnership with USA Basketball."

Three of the courts will feature seating for around 80 spectators, while the fourth while have seating for around 250 people.

In addition to the basketball courts, there will also be a cafe area, concessions, a lounge, and a training room.

"I am honored to lead Rize Sports' new facility, and am committed to efficient and creative management of this important offering to western Pennsylvania and the tri-state area," said Harry Leckemby Jr. "We aim to host teams in preparation for elite-level national and international competitions in the not-so-distant future, and I'm looking forward to serving our community with the best recreation and competitive sports opportunities available."

Rize Sports officially opened on Wednesday and are looking forward to serve their community with a slam dunk.