New Hill District mural highlights messages of hope, solidarity against gun violence

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several community members joined together to put the finishing touches on what's become the largest mural in the Pittsburgh region -- with a message of hope and solidarity against gun violence.

Over the summer, hundreds of people have been painting the walls of the new Salem's Market and Grill in the Hill District.

It's called the "Moving Lives of Kids" mural. And yesterday was the third and final painting event of the summer.

15 local and national artists, along with families from the Hill District, youth football teams, and community organizations have all contributed.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 5:10 PM

