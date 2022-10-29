New health insurance bill heads to Gov. Wolf's desk
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A bill to make it easier for some Pennsylvanians to get medical procedures is now headed to Governor Wolf's desk.
The legislation would create standards and timely feedback for health insurance plans when providers seek prior authorization approval from insurers.
This is for the purposes of payment coverage and reimbursement before a procedure is done.
A recent survey found many doctors said these delays could lead to their patients abandoning treatment.
