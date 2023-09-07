New fan enhancements coming to Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you are heading to any Steelers home games this season, you'll notice some upgrades at Acrisure Stadium.

New security screening means you won't have to remove your keys, phones, coats or bags. You can also skip the line when ordering food and beverages by using the improved ordering on the Steelers mobile app.

It lets you place your order from your seat and pick it up at a designated concession, and college students can now get discounted tickets.

"We're excited to share the exciting new elements that await our fans for 2023, and we are committed to the ongoing improvement of the fan experience at Acrisure Stadium in the years to come," said Steelers Vice President of Sales and Marketing Ryan Huzjak. "We are dedicated to making every gameday an even better and more memorable occasion for Steelers Nation."