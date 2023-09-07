Watch CBS News
Steelers

New fan enhancements coming to Acrisure Stadium

/ CBS Pittsburgh

New fan enhancements coming to Acrisure Stadium
New fan enhancements coming to Acrisure Stadium 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you are heading to any Steelers home games this season, you'll notice some upgrades at Acrisure Stadium.

New security screening means you won't have to remove your keys, phones, coats or bags. You can also skip the line when ordering food and beverages by using the improved ordering on the Steelers mobile app.

It lets you place your order from your seat and pick it up at a designated concession, and college students can now get discounted tickets.

"We're excited to share the exciting new elements that await our fans for 2023, and we are committed to the ongoing improvement of the fan experience at Acrisure Stadium in the years to come," said Steelers Vice President of Sales and Marketing Ryan Huzjak. "We are dedicated to making every gameday an even better and more memorable occasion for Steelers Nation."

First published on September 6, 2023 / 9:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.