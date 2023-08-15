New exhibits unveiled at Steelers Hall of Honor Museum

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three Steelers greats are getting new honors at Acrisure Stadium as part of new exhibits coming to the team's Hall of Honor Museum.

Franco Harris, Joe Greene, and Ernie Stautner are the only players to have their jerseys retired in franchise history, and now, everyone can see their displayed jerseys and signed footballs as part of a new exhibit at the museum.

There's also a new interactive portion where fans can create their own player portrait, as well as other jersey displays from key moments in franchise history.