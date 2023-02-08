Watch CBS News
New exhibit at Andy Warhol Museum will highlight The Velvet Underground

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Andy Warhol Museum will have a new exhibit that takes a look back at music history. 

They're opening "The Velvet Underground & Nico: Scepter Studio Sessions." 

It will highlight The Velvet Underground's first recording sessions in April 1966 at the New York City Studio. 

The Andy Warhol Museum will run the exhibit from May 12 until September 25. 

The show centers on the punk band's initial tracks and music from the tapes will play continuously in the gallery, supplanted by large photographs. 

The nine initial tracks recorded by the band were their debut album and they also worked closely with Warhol. 

Full details and more can be found on the Andy Warhol Museum website at this link

