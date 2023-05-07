New drug shows slowing in cognitive decline in patients with Alzheimer's disease

New drug shows slowing in cognitive decline in patients with Alzheimer's

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's being described as a brain breakthrough.

"It's not a cure. It's not going to be a miracle drug. It is a great first step," according to Dr. Douglas Scharre, a neurologist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

After decades of research, scientists think they may have developed the first step in treating Alzheimer's.

Scientists said they had seen promising results from a new experimental drug in a large clinical trial. The early results show a slowing in cognitive decline in many patients.

Participants in a large clinical trial received the medicine donanemab by infusion once a month.

The drugmaker said it slowed declines in patients' ability to think clearly and perform daily tasks by more than a third.

It works by removing plaque buildup in the brain that is associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Despite the promising results of the drug, access to these drugs remain critical for people to slow the progress of the disease.

"That's the priority right now is to make sure that these important treatments are available if a patient and their doctor decide it's right for them so they can be sure that Medicare will have them available," said Robert Egge, Chief Public Policy Officer for the Alzheimer's Association.

There were some side effects of this drug reported.

Three of the more than 1,700 patients who took part in the trial over 18 months died. Two deaths were attributed to adverse events, such as brain swelling or micro-hemorrhages.