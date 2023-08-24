New documentary highlighting Pittsburgh native and WWE superstar Kurt Angle debuts Sept. 2

New documentary highlights the life of Kurt Angle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's true...it's damn true.

Olympic gold medalist and Scott Township native Kurt Angle will be the subject of a brand-new documentary.

"Angle" will tell the story of his rise in amateur wrestling to the Olympics and all the way to the WWE.

It will also give a look into his personal struggles with injuries and addiction.

The documentary film debuts next Saturday, September 2, on Peacock.