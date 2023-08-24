New documentary highlighting Pittsburgh native and WWE superstar Kurt Angle debuts Sept. 2
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's true...it's damn true.
Olympic gold medalist and Scott Township native Kurt Angle will be the subject of a brand-new documentary.
"Angle" will tell the story of his rise in amateur wrestling to the Olympics and all the way to the WWE.
It will also give a look into his personal struggles with injuries and addiction.
The documentary film debuts next Saturday, September 2, on Peacock.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.