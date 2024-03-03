New data suggests millennials could become richest generation by 2044

Report: Millennials could become richest generation by 2044

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Millennials could become the richest generation ever by the year 2044.

That's according to The Wealth Report by global property consultant Knight Frank.

The research says that generation is expected to inherit roughly $90 trillion worth of assets over the next 20 years. There is an obvious catch: these millennials have to come from families with healthy financial portfolios.

The report also says the number of people in the U.S. worth at least $30 million increased 4.3% last year compared to 2022.