New concerns raised about conditions of Pittsburgh bridges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the sudden closure of the Charles Anderson Bridge, new concerns are being raised about the conditions of other bridges throughout Pittsburgh.

Nine bridges, in particular, are all currently listed in "poor condition," with repair work scheduled for years from now.

The Charles Anderson Bridge was the 10th bridge on the list before it closed this week, and the Fern Hollow Bridge was No. 11 before it collapsed.

The nine bridges on the list are the South Negley Avenue Bridge, 28th Street Bridge, Swinburne Bridge, Larimer Avenue Bridge, Swindell Bridge, Maple Avenue Bridge, Elizabeth Street Bridge, Corley Street Bridge and Calera Street Bridge.

The nine bridges are all listed as projects that could receive funding in 2027, according to the city, with estimated construction bids starting in 2025. That's only if the projects are approved for funding through the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission and the Transportation Improvement Program.

Currently, all nine bridges are listed in "poor condition" and are or nearly are a century old, according to the City's Comprehensive Bridge Asset Management Program, which started after the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse.

Some of the bridges, according to the city, are awaiting results from recent inspections. The city told KDKA-TV they will not hesitate to shut another bridge down if results come back showing they need repairs sooner.

According to the city's Comprehensive Bridge Asset Management Program, a total of 32 bridges in the city are currently listed in "poor condition." However, only nine are slated for repairs in the future through SPC and TIP.