New community-based outpatient clinic opens in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new outpatient VA clinic is opening in Monroeville.
Earlier this week, Congress members Summer Lee and Chris Deluzio were there for the ribbon cutting.
The federal government provided $92 million for a community-based outpatient clinic near the Monroeville Mall.
It is intended to provide local veterans with better access to primary and specialty outpatient care.
