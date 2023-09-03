New community-based outpatient clinic opens in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new outpatient VA clinic is opening in Monroeville.

Earlier this week, Congress members Summer Lee and Chris Deluzio were there for the ribbon cutting.

The federal government provided $92 million for a community-based outpatient clinic near the Monroeville Mall.

It is intended to provide local veterans with better access to primary and specialty outpatient care.