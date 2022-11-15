New Chipotle in the Strip District has opened, to feature a 'walk-up'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning Tuesday, Chipotle is the latest restaurant to enter the Strip District. It is located at 1600 Smallman Street, which is close to Primanti's. However, this Chipotle will be featuring something unique to the downtown Pittsburgh area.

The Strip District Chipotle will feature a walk-up, which is designed for customers who order by mobile that can come pick their food up without ever entering the restaurant.

For those that want free chips and guac, anyone who signs up for Chipotle Rewards gets an order for free after their first purchase.