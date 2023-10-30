New Castle native Geno Stone leads NFL in interceptions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New Castle native and Baltimore Ravens standout Geno Stone leads the NFL in interceptions.

On Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, the Ravens safety picked off quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the third quarter of a 31-24 win for his league-leading fifth interception. Stone's interception helped set up a 3-play, 23-yard drive that ended when running back Gus Edwards found the end zone.

Stone has notched an interception in four of his last five games, including one interception in each of the last three games. Coming into this season, Stone had one interception in three seasons.

"It's been huge. Geno is getting a pick every week. I was talking on the sideline; he's inching into that Defensive Player of the Year (conversation)," teammate Marlon Humphrey said after the game, according to the Ravens website.

Stone has five interceptions through eight games, one ahead of Dallas Cowboys defensive back DaRon Bland, who had one interception on Sunday in the team's win over the Los Angeles Rams. Seven other players have three interceptions.

Stone's breakout comes after he signed a one-year deal with the Ravens before the season. He spent the first three years of his career in Baltimore after he was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

After playing football at New Castle High School, Stone played three years at Iowa, which was his only Power Five scholarship offer coming out of high school. While at New Castle, Stone was named an All-State player as a senior defensive back. He also set the school record with 17 career interceptions.