Watch CBS News
Local News

Emergency demolition ordered after partial building collapse in New Castle

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) -- Part of a building collapsed Monday morning in New Castle, sending bricks and debris down onto the road below.

West Long Avenue is closed between Moravia and Sciota streets. The collapse happened around 9:20 a.m.

new-castle-collapse-1.png
West Long Avenue is closed between Moravia and Sciota streets. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

 The building is bowing and will have to be torn down, inspectors on the scene said.

The two-story building, once used as a club and most recently as a cold storage facility, was just sold on Sunday, the New Castle fire chief said. Currently, it is vacant.

new-castle-collapse-2.png
West Long Avenue is closed between Moravia and Sciota streets. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Because the building needs to be demolished, the road will remain closed until further notice.

No one was injured in the partial collapse, authorities said. 

First published on May 9, 2022 / 11:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.