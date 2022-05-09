Emergency demolition ordered after partial building collapse in New Castle
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) -- Part of a building collapsed Monday morning in New Castle, sending bricks and debris down onto the road below.
West Long Avenue is closed between Moravia and Sciota streets. The collapse happened around 9:20 a.m.
The building is bowing and will have to be torn down, inspectors on the scene said.
The two-story building, once used as a club and most recently as a cold storage facility, was just sold on Sunday, the New Castle fire chief said. Currently, it is vacant.
Because the building needs to be demolished, the road will remain closed until further notice.
No one was injured in the partial collapse, authorities said.
