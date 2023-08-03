6 charged after police find drugs, guns, cash during raid in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two men and four juveniles are facing charges after officers said they found drugs, guns and cash during a raid in New Castle.

Agents carried out a search warrant at an apartment on East Washington Street on Wednesday, using the Lawrence County Critical Incident Response Team to make entry, the district attorney's office said.

When officers got inside, the district attorney's office said the targets of the investigation ran into an empty apartment upstairs and hid.

Inside the apartment downstairs, the district attorney's office said they found 194 grams of suspected fentanyl, multiple guns and drug paraphernalia. Another search warrant at the empty apartment turned up over $2,000 in cash and an extra 45 grams of suspected fentanyl, the district attorney said.

Jeremiah Aly, Trayshawn Johnson-Myers and the four juveniles are being charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.