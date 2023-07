New Castle police searching for driver that struck 9-year-old child

New Castle police searching for driver that struck 9-year-old child

New Castle police searching for driver that struck 9-year-old child

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in New Castle are looking for the driver who hit a 9-year-old child and failed to stop.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday on Thirteenth Street in Taylor Township. They're looking for a black Chevrolet sedan.

The child's injuries are minor.