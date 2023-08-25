New Castle pastor sentenced to prison in sex sting case

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man who said he was a pastor at a New Castle church is heading to prison after he was arrested in connection with a sex sting.

Thirty-six-year-old Jarod Mills was sentenced to six months behind bars. He was convicted of soliciting a minor for sex.

Mills was one of dozens of people arrested during the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force's "Operation Autumn Hope" in 2020.

Officials said the operation led to 109 human trafficking victims being rescued and referred to social surfaces. Meanwhile, 76 missing and exploited children cases were cleared and 45 kids were physically recovered by the U.S. Marshal's Service.