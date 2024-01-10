New Castle gas station employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars in lottery tickets

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Lawrence County gas station employee is being accused of stealing thousands of dollars in lottery tickets late last month.

According to information provided by Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper was dispatched to the Speedway station on North Jefferson Street in New Castle on Christmas Day for the reported theft.

The manager of the station told state police that they found their count of lottery ticket sales was short by more than $1,000. After she reviewed surveillance footage, she found one of her employees, identified as Traci Doman, had taken multiple lottery tickets between December 22, 2023, and December 23, 2023.

Doman was confronted by the management, denied stealing from the store, and left.

Police did observe Doman putting the tickets in her personal bag on the surveillance footage.

The total value of the lottery tickets stolen came to $3,081.40 after it was found she allegedly took seven $5 tickets, 4 $30 tickets, 5 $30 tickets, 5 $20 tickets, and 12 other $20 tickets.

She is now facing charges of theft, receiving stolen property, and retail theft.