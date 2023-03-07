Backhoe operator injured after hitting gas line while demolishing home
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - One person was injured after an explosion in Lawrence County.
Crews were demolishing a home on Pollack Avenue when a backhoe hit a gas line, causing an explosion and injuring the operator.
Details are limited, and the operator's condition is unknown.
