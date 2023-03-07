Watch CBS News
Backhoe operator injured after hitting gas line while demolishing home

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - One person was injured after an explosion in Lawrence County.

Crews were demolishing a home on Pollack Avenue when a backhoe hit a gas line, causing an explosion and injuring the operator. 

A backhoe operator was injured after hitting a gas line and causing an explosion while demolishing a home on Pollack Avenue in New Castle on March 7, 2023.  (Photo: KDKA)

Details are limited, and the operator's condition is unknown. 

