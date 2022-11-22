Armed man accused of trying to rob New Castle Dollar General

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was arrested for allegedly trying to rob a Dollar General in New Castle at gunpoint on Monday afternoon.

Police said while 53-year-old Richard Peluso was buying cigarettes at the store on Croton Avenue, he pulled a gun out of his pocket and pointed it at the clerk before leaving the store and driving away.

New Castle police said they found Peluso's vehicle in front of a house on Fern Street. As officers surrounded the home, police said Peluso came out with a handgun.

PRESS RELEASE ARMED ROBBERY On 11/21/2022 at 1:47 pm, New Castle City Police Officers were dispatched to the Dollar... Posted by New Castle Police Department on Monday, November 21, 2022

According to police, Peluso ignored officers' commands, kept walking towards his car and at one point lifted his gun up in the air and said "boom, boom, boom" before he tried to drive away.

Police said they were able to stop him and he was eventually taken into custody. Police confiscated the gun, which they said was loaded with one round in the chamber.

Peluso is facing charges of attempted robbery, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and terroristic threats.