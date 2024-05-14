1 killed in shootout in New Castle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed in a shootout in New Castle on Tuesday, police said.

In a post on Facebook, the New Castle Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call on East Washington Street around 4 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man dead on the back porch of a home with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said in the post on social media that it is believed that shots were exchanged between the man and at least one other shooter who was in the rear alleyway near the home.

"Detectives are currently processing the crime scene and conducting interviews," police said on Facebook. "The active investigation is continuing, and more information will be provided when it is obtained."

Police did not say why the shooting started or who shot first. It is not clear if there were any other injuries.