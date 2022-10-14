Watch CBS News
New Castle Area High School will not allow cell phones in the classroom

By Patrick Damp

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Beginning next week, New Castle Area High School students will have to comply with a new cell phone policy.

There will be no phones allowed in the classroom and students will be required to turn them in before the start of each class. 

According to a report from the New Castle News, students will have to put their phones in a caddy and keep it there until the bell rings.

Students will be permitted to use phones between classes and at lunch.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 5:05 AM

