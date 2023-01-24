New Brighton woman facing over 100 animal cruelty and neglect charges

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A local woman faces more than 100 charges in connection with an animal cruelty case.

The criminal complaint detailed the conditions humane officers say dozens of animals were living in. Several animals were found dead on the woman's property in New Brighton.

Right now, she is facing six felony and 108 misdemeanor animal cruelty and neglect charges. In total, 34 animals were rescued from that home Friday.

The county humane society officer says they were found living in their own filth, some with very little food or water.

"Feces on the floor, feces in the cages, on wires -- pretty much caked into the place," said Beaver County Humane Society officer Tristan Wenzig.

Beaver County humane officials say Barbara Beatty has been keeping at least 16 animals -- dogs, rabbits, chinchillas and hedgehogs -- inside her home on Taylor Drive in New Brighton, possibly for years in conditions officers call highly unsanitary.

"All of a sudden, you get this aroma of feces and ammonia. It's breathtaking," Wenzig said.

A call about several dead horses initially tipped off authorities.

"Two horses were laying in the pasture -- just laying there. Their eyes were eaten out," Wenzig said.

Once on Beatty's property, at least six animals were found dead in addition to the 16 kept inside the house.

Beatty allegedly kept another 18 animals -- including horses, goats, a mule and an alpaca -- in and around a two-stall barn that, according to the complaint, was overflowing with feces and full of urine-soaked straw.

"Most of them were emaciated, pretty skinny," Wenzig said.

Four of the animals needed emergency vet care. The animals seized are now being cared for and may be put up for adoption in the future.

Beatty's preliminary hearing has not yet been set. Depending on the outcome of this case, she could face jail time.

