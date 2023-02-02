New bill would allow school board members in Pa. to get paid
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- School board members in Pennsylvania would get a paycheck if new legislation makes its way into law.
The bill would allow communities to determine whether elected officials of public school districts would get a salary.
The bill would also provide members tuition-free enrollment at any of the commonwealth's ten public universities.
Pennsylvania is currently one of several states where the law prohibits any kind of compensation for board members.
