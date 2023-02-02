New bill would allow school board members in Pa. to get paid

New bill would allow school board members to get paid

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- School board members in Pennsylvania would get a paycheck if new legislation makes its way into law.

The bill would allow communities to determine whether elected officials of public school districts would get a salary.

The bill would also provide members tuition-free enrollment at any of the commonwealth's ten public universities.

Pennsylvania is currently one of several states where the law prohibits any kind of compensation for board members.