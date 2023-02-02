Watch CBS News
New bill would allow school board members in Pa. to get paid

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- School board members in Pennsylvania would get a paycheck if new legislation makes its way into law.

The bill would allow communities to determine whether elected officials of public school districts would get a salary.

The bill would also provide members tuition-free enrollment at any of the commonwealth's ten public universities.

Pennsylvania is currently one of several states where the law prohibits any kind of compensation for board members. 

First published on February 2, 2023 / 1:34 AM

