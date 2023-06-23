New bill seeks to further reduce distracted driving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A bill that passed the Pa. State Senate is trying to cut down distracted driving. It aims to make punishments stricter and keep drivers and pedestrians safe.

Plain and simple, the bill aims to take devices out of your hands while driving. According to AAA, more than 3,100 people were killed in crashes involving distracted driving in 2020. Their data says more than 90% of drivers view reading or texting as very or extremely dangerous.

This bill would make it a primary offense to hold your phone. You can use it when parked or on the shoulder of a road and stopped. You could also push a single button to end or start a call, use navigation apps, or while listening to music. A first offense would be a $150 fine, up from the current $50 fine.

"So, just two seconds of looking down to check the temperature control, to check your radio, to check the GPS, it doubles the chances of a crash," according to AAA East Central Director of Legislative Affairs Theresa Podguski.

Exceptions would be for emergency responders and 911 calls. Offenders who cause a crash would get more time in prison. If someone is convicted of homicide by vehicle, the court can add a sentence of up to five years.

For officers, the bill has its heart in the right place, but it could be challenging to enforce. It could be tricky to see if someone is using the phone in a legal way or not.

"You have to do search warrants to companies and providers. All of that stuff is going to take a lot of time. A lot of officer time," Shaler Township Police Chief Sean Frank said.

The bill would come with a grace period of one year, where people would only get a written warning.

Driving tests would be required to ask questions about distracted driving and student manuals would have a section on the topic as well.

The bill still would have to pass the House and be signed by the governor before it could become law.