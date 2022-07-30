Watch CBS News
New, affordable housing unit to open next month in Clairton

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CLAIRTON (KDKA) - An affordable housing development is opening in Clairton.

The new Clairton Inn Apartments are located at the corner of St. Clair and Miller avenues. They're a public-private partnership to remove blight and improve the area.

Non-profit "Mon Valley Initiative" is offering 49 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments as well as commercial and retail space.

The first tenants are expected to move in next month.

"This is a shot in the arm for the city of Clairton," said Mayor Richard Lattanzi. "$17 million in this development project is just wonderful for us and I thank god and all the people involved. It took four or five years for this to come to fruition."

The project included restoring the Clairton Inn Hotel - one of the oldest buildings in the city.

Several rundown buildings on Miller Avenue were also removed.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 1:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

