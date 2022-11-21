New affordable housing groundbreaking at Gladstone School building in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Developers broke ground at the site of a century-old school building in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood, which is being renovated to provide affordable housing.

Gladstone School was once a place to learn for 87 years and now, it will now become a home for dozens of families.

"For the last 20 years, it's been vacant and it kind of stood here as a symbol of the disinvestment that's happened in the community over the years," said Sonya Tilghman, the executive director of Hazelwood Initiative, Inc.

Hazelwood Initiative, Inc. and The Community Builders broke ground on the Gladstone Residences on Monday morning. Their development partners and community leaders were on hand to celebrate the start construction of high-quality affordable homes.

"Gladstone school has always belonged to Hazelwood, it's been this massive symbol of losses but starting today, it will be a safe and affordable place for 51 families to live," Tilghman said.

The old school located on six-acres will be converted into 51 mixed-income apartments, 44 of the units will be for people with low or moderate incomes.

Tilghman said this project has been in the works for seven years and they couldn't have done it without the community.

"We're looking for people from Hazelwood who need safe affordable housing, looking for people who are in the city who need affordable housing. We want to be a community for all," Tilghman said.

"This will give residents of this community long-term affordable housing, long-term affordable housing, and we are very proud to be part of this project," said Juan Powell, the Mid-Atlantic Regional Vice President of Development for The Community Builders.

The school was built in 1914 and it's on the national register of historic places. The nearly $24 million is building new opportunities for Pittsburgh families and the Hazelwood community.

"In 24 months, somewhere around there, we are going to throw shovels away and cut a ribbon. Next thing we know, families will be moving in, kids will have great opportunities, affordable housing, great affordable housing changing the projection of the next generation," said Caster Binion, the executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh.

The developers still need to come up with a vision for the annex on the property.