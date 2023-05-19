Nevin Shelter in South Park reopens following major renovation in time for summer

Nevin Shelter in South Park reopens following major renovation in time for summer

Nevin Shelter in South Park reopens following major renovation in time for summer

SOUTH PARK (KDKA) - Just a few hours ago, the Nevin Shelter in South Park was reopened to the public following a major renovation.

With a big remodel completed, the old shelter is looking new and improved.

This morning, dozens of people came out to celebrate the re-opening.

County leaders along with avid parkgoers came out to celebrate the special makeover of the building that was opened in 1931 but over the years had begun to deteriorate.

Several months ago, both Allegheny County and the Allegheny County Parks Foundation stepped in to give it a full restoration.

"The repair work that was done took a lot of effort and took a lot of trades individuals that would be working on the chimney and re-pointing the bricks, as you can see from behind me is not an easy task, they are not red bricks," said Joey Linn Ulrich of the Allegheny County Parks Foundation.

Along with the brick re-pointing, the fireplace, and hearth were redone, and a new picnic table was made out of a 250-year-old tree.

"The restoration that was done, with the Friends of South Park," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. "Private money, along with public money coming together, private resources and public resources it's just beautiful."

It opened just in time for summer and no doubt it will see a lot of use.

But, with the new fireplace, there's no doubt that activity will continue into the winter.