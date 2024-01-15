Candles spark fire at Neville Motel, investigators say

Fire breaks out at motel on Neville Island

Fire breaks out at motel on Neville Island

NEVILLE ISLAND, Pa. (KDKA) -- Investigators say a candle started a fire at a motel on Neville Island on Monday morning.

Officials say the fire was pretty intense, charring the unit. A chair that was inside and a microwave were blackened from the flames.

Investigators say a candle started a fire at a motel on Neville Island on Jan. 15, 2024. (Photo: KDKA)

Fire officials arrived at Neville Motel just before 10 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from one of the units. Investigators say a woman was showering when candles sparked the blaze.

"It's not good. Candles, space heaters should never be left unattended," said Neville Island Fire Department Chief Michael Thomas.

Thomas said the inside, which includes all four units, is a complete loss as well.

The woman who was inside was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. There was no word on her condition.

Fire officials say the fire is still under investigation and they're working to learn more.