Nestle to launch food products that cater to Wegovy and Ozempic users

Nestle is launching a new line of high-fiber, protein-packed foods directed at the growing number of Americans on Wegovy or Ozempic, and others trying to lose weight. 

Called Vital Pursuit foods, the products are "well-suited to support a balanced diet for anyone on a weight management journey" the Swiss food and beverage maker said Tuesday, but "are portion-aligned" for consumers taking GLP-1 medications, also known as semaglutides. Twelve newly designed food items will hit select stores nationwide toward the end of this year, Nestle added. 

"We know that every consumer on a health journey has individualized needs and considerations, and having options to support those needs will continue to play an important role," Tom Moe, president of Nestle USA Meals Division, said in a statement. 

Nestle's move comes as GLP-1 medications are becoming more widely used for weight management and other newly discovered potential health benefits.  The drugs' effectiveness in reducing appetite has generated concern from food retailers who fear the medications could take a bite out of their profits. 

About 9 million Americans used GLP-1 medications in 2023, according to analytics firm Trilliant Health. GLP-1 users are expected to reach 30 million by 2030, according to JPMorgan, which predicts the semaglutide market will exceed $100 billion that same year.

