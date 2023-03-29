Neshaminy Creek Brewing announces Rita's water ice-inspired beer

Rita's launches new water ice-themed beer Rita's launches new water ice-themed beer 00:35

CROYDON, Pa. (CBS) -- Two Bucks County originals are coming together for a one-of-a-kind beer. Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company announced a new line of beers inspired by Rita's Italian Ice.

The beer will be called "Rita's Fruit Brews."

The first flavor is mango, which is a blond ale brewed with mango. The brewery says it contains 5% ABV.

It will be sold in six-packs of 12-ounce cans following a launch party on April 15.

The beer will not be sold in Rita's shops.