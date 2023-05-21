Watch CBS News
Nemacolin holds grand opening for 'Wisteria' the resort's new residential community

By Patrick Damp

FARMINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A grand opening was held on Saturday for Nemacolin's Wisteria - one of the nation's largest residential communities for resort associates to live on the property. 

It's located in Farmington, Fayette County. 

The community will have a full-service grocery store in the area, a pub, a recreational center, and new housing. 

A spokesperson says that the Wisteria community will feature 33 new patio homes, each with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. 

"I wanted to create a place not to make money to make you guys happy, to make you guys feel safe and secure," said Nemacolin Woodlands Resort owner Maggie Hardy. 

Our very own sports anchor Bob Pompeani even served as the guest speaker at the grand opening! 

