Watch CBS News
Local News

Neighbors and Good Samaritans help replace religious statue in Clairton

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Virgin Mary statue stolen from front yard in Clairton
Virgin Mary statue stolen from front yard in Clairton 02:16

CLAIRTON (KDKA) - We have an update to a story that we brought you on Easter Sunday after someone stole a religious statue from a Clairton lawn during Holy Week. 

RELATED: Virgin Mary statue stolen from front yard in Clairton

Mark Williams said for 57 years, the white statue of the Virgin Mary remained a fixture outside of his family home. It was gifted to them as a housewarming gift from their neighbors way back when. 

Williams said after KDKA covered the story, the son of those former neighbors reached out and is buying him a new one. 

Also, sisters from The Divine Redeemer in Elizabeth and Steubenville are gifting him a 100-year-old statue from a closed Catholic church. 

First published on April 13, 2023 / 4:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.