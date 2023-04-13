Neighbors and Good Samaritans help replace religious statue in Clairton

CLAIRTON (KDKA) - We have an update to a story that we brought you on Easter Sunday after someone stole a religious statue from a Clairton lawn during Holy Week.

Mark Williams said for 57 years, the white statue of the Virgin Mary remained a fixture outside of his family home. It was gifted to them as a housewarming gift from their neighbors way back when.

Williams said after KDKA covered the story, the son of those former neighbors reached out and is buying him a new one.

Also, sisters from The Divine Redeemer in Elizabeth and Steubenville are gifting him a 100-year-old statue from a closed Catholic church.