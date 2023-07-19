Neighborhood North: Museum of Play is a family favorite in Beaver Falls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new place for families opened in Beaver Falls a year and a half ago, and it's becoming a family favorite.

The kids are having too much fun at Neighborhood North: Museum of Play.

Seven-year-old Roman Simeoni explains, "The ball and the scarf go up real fast, and they go down and you try catching it."

Whether it's trying to follow the scarf as it's suctioned up through the tubes and catching it as it drifts out; playing pretend in the mini-grocery store; or climbing up slides, whizzing down and doing it again, kids love Neighborhood North: Museum of Play, and parents do too.

Kaitlyn Simeoni, mother of Roman and 6-year-old Alaina of Ellwood City, says, "I like that these are all toys that we don't have at home, so it changes up the day for us."

For the Simeonis, Neighborhood North in Beaver Falls is just 15 minutes from their home, compared to a 45 minute drive to the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. And it's more affordable – $75 for a membership for a family of five or a daily price of $5 a person. It's free for kids under 1 year old.

Lauren Marion from Beaver says, "I like that I can come here with all three of my kids, and since it's close to our town, and it's safe, great hands-on learning here."

Executive Director Christine Kroger says it's the only children's museum in Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties.

"Kids learn best when they're learning something with their grown-up that they love and trust, and so we want that space for kids in our community here and for the region in general," Kroger said.

Neighborhood North: Museum of Play is planning to expand and move into an empty building a block away that is nine times the size. It just started the capital campaign and hopes to raise $7 million and move in within three to five years.

The museum also has nine weeks of STEAM based summer camps. Seth Whitted of Whitted Media grew up in the area and teaches podcasting.

"A lot of times in this community, because I grew up here, there wasn't much to explore. There's football, basketball, there's crime all around. When you come here, you can go over here and play, you can read, you can color, there's activities, there's workshops. People come in and expose you to different things. This community needs that bad. I needed that bad at a young age."

One of Roman's favorite activities is the oversized LEGO's at Neighborhood North.

"When I do LEGO's at home, I only have a little bit, but LEGOs here are much bigger, better," he said.

Whether the kids are making music in the outdoor garden or building with the big blue blocks and LEGO's, they are learning, experimenting and making new friends.

"There's so many stuff you can play with," Alaina says.

Whitted adds, "Neighborhood North is definitely a place where any kids can explore a number of new things. They can just explore period, which kids need."

For details on times and tickets and membership to Neighborhood North: Museum of Play, click here. For more places to play while you're kids are learning, go to Kidsburgh's website.