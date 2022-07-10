Neighborhood Flea taking place in Strip District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weather today is a great day to get some shopping done and there aren't many better places to go than the monthly neighborhood flea market in the Strip District.
The vibrant open-air market started at 10 a.m. this morning and will wrap up at 3 p.m.
There's plenty to see including a mix of vintage items, handmade goods, and of course, food trucks!
The market takes place at the Stacks at Three Crossings.
