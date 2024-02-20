Necromancer Brewing closing after three years of business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Necromancer Brewing Co. has announced it's closing it's Ross Township brewery after just three years of business.

The brewery announced on its Instagram page that they made the difficult decision after taking time to think about its future.

Last week, the brewery said on Facebook that they were closing for the week while trying to rectify an issue with their liquor license.

They said that closing is an unfortunate financial situation that they don't take lightly and said it's not a reflection of the work everyone put into the brewery.

The closure of the brewery also means that their plans for the Midnight Whistler Pub in Greenfield will not be happening.

The brewery will be open for two final days on Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All beer will be free to drink or take home, with a limit of one case per person.

Any beer drank on-site must be done so in a responsible manner.

The brewery says that they will have a virtual tip jar with all proceeds going to the staff.

Merchandise and glassware will be available for sale.