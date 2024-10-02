Pittsburgh set to host eight NCAA preliminary and championship events in 2027 and 2028

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh will play host to eight NCAA preliminary and championship events between 2026 and 2028.

SportsPITTSBURGH and the Pittsburgh Bid Committee announced that the NCAA has awarded the city eight events between 2026 and 2028 including the Men's Basketball First and Second Rounds as well as the National Collegiate Bowling Championship.

"All eyes continue to be on Pittsburgh as a top destination for sporting events," said Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH. "The team pulled together an extensive bid portfolio last year, and what makes our proposals stand out is the strong focus and support of our local community. We're fortunate to have strong partnerships across the Pittsburgh Bid Committee, and we're excited to continue our collaboration to bring these events to life."

In 2027, Pittsburgh will host five events. The Division I Men's Basketball First and Second Rounds will be hosted by Duquesne University at PPG Paints Arena. Along with the Division I First and Second Rounds, the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse will be the home of the Division II Men's Basketball Championship.

Also in 2027, Pittsburgh will be host to the 2027 National Collegiate Bowling Championship at the AMF Lanes in Mt. Lebanon with Duquesne University as the host university.

Highmark Stadium will play host to the 2027 Division III Men's and Women's Soccer Championships and finally, the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse will play host to the 2027 Division III Women's Volleyball Championship.

In 2028, two Division II championships and one Division III championship will be held in Pittsburgh.

The Petersen Events Center will host the 2028 Division II Wrestling Championships with the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown as the host university.

Then, the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse will be home to the 2028 Division III Men's Basketball Championship and the Division III Men's Volleyball Championships.

"We're always excited for NCAA events to come to our city," SportsPITTSBURGH Director, Sports Event Development Brady Inners said. "Sure, we have a lot of work ahead of us, but we're fortunate to have such strong partnerships with the NCAA, host institutions, venues, and community – and we love to see the comradery Pittsburghers pride ourselves on amplified by these competitions."