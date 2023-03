NCAA Tournament returning to Pittsburgh in 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The madness will be right here in Pittsburgh next year.

PPG Paints Arena will host first- and second-round games during the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Duquesne will be considered the host university.

It's not known when the tournament will return to the city after that.