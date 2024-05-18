National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado near Highland Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A massive tree came crashing down onto a vehicle in the Pittsburgh Zoo's parking lot when a tornado hit Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood.

A National Weather Service Pittsburgh damage survey team confirmed it was an EF1 tornado, with max wind speeds estimated at 105 miles per hour.

National Weather Service surveyor Matthew Kramer spoke with KDKA-TV earlier in the evening and said he didn't see any structural damage, but several snapped trees and snapped limbs.

He said the tornado damage started in Morningside, came through the Highland Park and the Pittsburgh Zoo, and even crossed Route 8.

The tornado happened during rush hour, and Kramer said the tornado could have impacted vehicles.

The National Weather Service damage survey team also confirmed the tornado lifted shortly after crossing the Allegheny River.

Many trees and power poles were snapped along Washington Boulevard and near the Highland Park Bridge.

Kramer said damage was seen at the zoo, he saw downed trees and blown-over fences.

"Snapping some trees and lofting debris enough that our radar was able to detect the debris," Kramer said.

No injuries were reported. The zoo said all the animals, guests, and staff were safe.