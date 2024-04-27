National Drug Take Back Day - places to drop off your unused medication in the Pittsburgh area

GLENSHAW, Pa. (KDKA) - The Shaler North Hills Library is just one of several locations today where you will be able to get rid of the old medications in your home.

They will have a drive-through open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and with the rainy conditions expected, you'll be able to stay right inside your vehicle.

It's all part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's annual Drug Take Back Day, which they have been hosting since 2010 with the goal of fighting prescription drug misuse and poisoning by creating a convenient way to dispose of unneeded medications at drop-off locations nationwide.

According to the CDC, 83% of adults 65 and older report they're currently taking prescription medicine, and older adults are also more likely to be taking multiple medications - that can lead to a higher rate of exposure to potentially addictive drugs and the chances of them getting into the wrong hands.

So, with that in mind, what do these sites collect?

They're taking tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription medication but they are not taking syringes or illicit drugs.

You can also take liquid products tightly sealed in their original container and vaping devices, but for the vaping devices, the lithium batteries are removed.

During the most recent National Drug Take Back Day in October, the DEA collected more than 30,000 pounds of unused medication in Pennsylvania alone across more than 260 sites.

However, if you can't make it out today, there are drop-off boxes available across the state year-round as part of Pennsylvania's program with boxes available 24/7.

If you absolutely cannot find a drug take-back site the FDA says to flush your medication, but only if they're on the FDA's approved flush list.

You can see that full list here.

Finally, you can find the closest drop-off site on the DEA website at this link!