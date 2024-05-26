National Cemetery of the Alleghenies pays tribute to fallen U.S. veterans

National Cemetery of the Alleghenies pays tribute to fallen U.S. veterans

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Memorial Day is considered the unofficial start of the summer, but the true meaning of this weekend is the ultimate sacrifice so many have made for our country. The Nation Cemetery of the Alleghenies honored the fallen on Sunday morning.

The almost 300 acres of hallowed ground in the South Hills are now the home of 26,500 people who are buried there.

"It's just a day that means so much to me. I was one of the fortunate ones," Wayne McGinnis of Bridgeville said.

McGinnis served in Vietnam and volunteers at the cemetery. He said the few hours a week he gives are just a fraction of what others here have done.

"We should never forget the sacrifices of the veterans who went before us to give us these rights to make this country what it is today," McGinnis said.

The Memorial Day program followed the pomp and circumstance that surrounds the holiday. Veterans of all ages who served in numerous conflicts saluted and remembered their brothers and sisters in arms.

This included World War II veteran George Herwig.

According to the World War II Museum, of the more than 16.4 million Americans who served in that war, less than 120,000 are still alive. Herwig reflected on what they all fought for: our rights.

"We were out there. We fought for it. All of these people here died for it," Herwig said.

While many of us will fire up the grill and put a cold one down, it can't be forgotten why we are able to enjoy the unofficial start of summer.

"Just pause for a moment. When you see a veteran walk around, thank him, [and] give him a nod," McGinnis said.