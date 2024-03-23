National Aviary welcomes new Eurasian Eagle-Owl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Who-o-o-o-o is the newest member of the National Aviary?

It's a little chick who hatched on Monday and is a Eurasian Eagle-Owl! The new chick's parents, Dumbledore and X, welcomed the still undetermined gendered chick and now Pittsburghers can go meet the little one at the National Aviary's Avian Care Center.

Eurasian Eagle owls are known for fast, powerful flights thanks to a shallow wing beat and long, fast glides, much like the red-tailed hawk.

They're also among the world's largest owls growing to somewhere between two-to-two-and-a-half feet in length and a wingspan of 5-6 feet.

These birds are mostly known to be found in much of Europe, Asia, and parts of northern Africa, but they can do well in most habitats so long as there are nesting sports and prey. They have been known to be spotted in city parks, and according to the Peregrine Fund, one of these owls was once seen at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland.

They can live up to around 20 years in the wild.

To check out more and learn more you can head to the National Aviary's website at this link.