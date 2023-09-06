National Aviary asking for help naming female Steller's Sea Eagle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Remember when the Steller's Sea Eagle escaped from the National Aviary a couple years ago and flew around town for a week until he was captured in Pine Township?

Well, Kodiak, better known as Kody the Steller's Sea Eagle, has a girlfriend now and the National Aviary wants to public to help name her.

The National Aviary on the North Side announced the four names the public will vote on for the female eagle.

The choices are Aurora, in reference to the Aurora Borealis, which can be seen in several locations, including Estonia, where the eagle lived before coming to the aviary.

Juno, which is the capital of Alaska.

Sitka, which is a city on an island near Kodiak, Alaska, relating to Kody.

And, Stella, which sounds a lot like the type of eagle she is – Steller.

You can cast your vote on the National Aviary's website for a $5 donation. The winning name will be announced at the end of the month.

You can also vote in person at the aviary.