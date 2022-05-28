National Aviary kicks off new 'World of Oceans' season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A brand new summer theme opens at the National Aviary today.

"World of Oceans" awaits visitors with new daily activities, interactive play spaces, and close-up experiences with flamingos and penguins.

The aviary promises you'll get those close-up experiences like never before.

"During World of Oceans at the National Aviary, you can have unforgettable, up-close experiences with birds like American Flamingos and African Penguins and engage in interactive play that lets you explore the world's oceans creatively," said Cathy Schlott, the National Aviary's Director of Animal Programs and Experiences.

The Aviary opens at 10 a.m. today and you can learn more about the new season on their website at this link.