Benito, the National Aviary's "beloved" hyacinth macaw who appeared on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Aviary's male hyacinth macaw Benito, who once appeared on an episode of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," has died.

The aviary announced Benito's death on Tuesday, saying he died unexpectedly over the weekend from an aneurysm.

Calling Benito "a beloved and well-known bird," the aviary said he wasn't showing any symptoms, which is common with an aneurysm.

The aviary said they'll be monitoring his mate Sapphira, who is "a very confident, gregarious bird," and they'll adjust her care based on her needs if necessary.

In a social media post, the aviary asked people to share their favorite memories of Benito, who has been there since the 1990s. Visitors shared photos, and former volunteers and employees who worked with Benito wrote their memories.

"What a beautiful guy! He helped so many people learn about how interesting our world is. He had a long life with lots of love! Thank you for sharing him with all of us," one commenter wrote.

"Benito was my favorite friend at the aviary. He was so interactive and friendly and would sometimes say 'bye' when I turned to leave. He made our trips so special. How rare to have a bird specifically enjoy your presence, but Benito did," another commenter said.

Hyacinth macaws live in habitats adjacent to tropical forests in central and eastern South America. "These intelligent and social birds are sometimes known as 'gentle giants' for their gentle personalities and their large size," the aviary says on its website. They are the largest macaw species and have strong beaks -- some can even crack open coconuts.

Fewer than 6,500 hyacinth macaws are left in the wild because the species is vulnerable to the illegal pet trade, habitat loss and hunting, the aviary says.