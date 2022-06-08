National Aviary celebrating 70th anniversary with renovations of Wetlands exhibit

Kody, the Steller's Sea Eagle, has a new and improved home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Aviary is making some upgrades to one of their oldest, largest and most popular exhibits - the Wetlands.

The Aviary is coming up on its 70th anniversary and thought it was time to upgrade the habitat.

Renovation plans include the replacement of more than 20,000 square feet of glass, which will be more bird friendly for the species at the Aviary.

In addition, they will add new plants, an upgraded walkway and energy efficient air circulation and water filtration systems.

They are also planning for a new coastal tree sculpture that will be interactive or both the birds and visitors.

Our soon-to-be reimagined habitat will transport you to a coastal environment to see flamingos, herons, ducks, & other species wading & swimming in cool waters next to a pebbly beach.

"This renovation enhances the immersive experience the Wetlands is known for while prioritizing sustainability and the comfort, needs, and preferences of the more than 140 birds who call this iconic habitat home," National Aviary Executive Director Cheryl Tracy said. "The renovated Wetlands will provide a beautiful setting for visitors to be truly immersed in the world of birds."

The Wetlands was first built in 1969 and features a variety of birds like flamingos, pelicans and herons.