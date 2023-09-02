NASA astronaut and Pittsburgh native Warren 'Woody' Hoburg takes Terrible Towel to space

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If there's one thing in this world...well, now space...that you can count on, it's Pittsburghers letting you know they love their hometown.

For one NASA engineer, his pride is out of this world.

Warren 'Woody' Hoburg, a NASA astronaut and Pittsburgh native snapped a picture high above the Earth showing that rooting for the Steelers, doesn't just happen while on the planet.

"If you're wondering whether this Yinzer brought a Terrible Towel to space, the answer is yes," he posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "Go Steelers!"

If you’re wondering whether this yinzer brought a Terrible Towel to space, the answer is yes. Go @Steelers! pic.twitter.com/XdSzd2Jer2 — Woody Hoburg (@Astro_Woody) September 1, 2023

Hoburg began as a NASA astronaut in 2017 and he launched to the International Space Station as a pilot of the SpaceX Crew-6 on March 2, 2023, and successfully docked on March 3.

The Pittsburgh native graduated from North Allegheny High School and went on to get a bachelor's in aeronautics and astronautics from MIT and then received his doctorate in electrical engineering and computer science at UC Berkeley.

Hopefully, Hoburg's climb to the heavens is just a sign to come that the Steelers are on their way to "seventh heaven" this season.