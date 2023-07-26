Naners, abandoned snake in Ross Township, finds new home

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - There is some good news Wednesday morning for Naners the Snake. The ball python now has a new home.

She was one of five snakes released in Ross Township after their former owner no longer wanted them.

Sara's Pets and Plants took in Naners, and KDKA recently learned that she was just adopted.