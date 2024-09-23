Popular Pittsburgh hibachi and sushi restaurant hit with consumer alert after inspector finds dead mice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular hibachi and sushi restaurant on Pittsburgh's South Side was hit with a consumer alert after an inspector found a dead mouse and droppings in the dining room.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for Nakama Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar on East Carson Street, which means conditions at the restaurant "may pose a risk to public health."

According to the inspection report from last week, an inspector found multiple violations at the restaurant, including several dead rodents. The report said there were dead mice in the basement and a dead mouse under a hibachi grill in the dining room.

The inspector also reported finding droppings underneath booths in the dining room, in the back of the sushi bar prep area and "throughout the whole basement area," including on shelves storing food.

The report lists two other high-risk violations. According to the inspector, there was cooked crab, fried tofu and cooked octopus that wasn't being stored at a low enough temperature, and there were problems with cleaning and sanitization.

The inspector also found several medium- and low-risk violations.

As of Monday at noon, the Allegheny County Health Department's inspection report database says the consumer alert is still posted.